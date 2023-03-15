NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas P. Kress, Jr. of Niles passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 6:35 a.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital of natural causes. He was 55.

Thomas was born on November 23, 1967, in Bedford, the son of the late Thomas P. Kress, Sr. and Beverly Knechtle Kress.

He graduated in 1985 from Niles McKinley High School.

Following high school, Thomas proudly served his country with the United States Air Force.

Thomas worked for Marchese Construction as a finisher. Previously he worked for Carl’s Paving.

He loved watching NASCAR and sports, cheering on his favorite Ohio teams, the Indians, Browns and Ohio State University Buckeyes. He was known as the music buff of the family and enjoyed listening and playing Name that Tune to all genres of music. Thomas also loved to barbeque while gathering with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife and partner of 31 years, Stacy Paridon; his son, Brady Kress of Niles; three siblings, Debrah (Rocco) Bowell of Niles, Pamela O’Brien of Girard and John (Tami) Jackson of Florida; his dog, Summer and grandpuppy, Thor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas P. Kress, Sr. and his mother, Beverly Jackson.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

