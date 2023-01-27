NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II of Niles passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. in his residence. He was 45.

Thomas was born on August 30, 1977, in Warren, the son of Thomas Eckenrode and Susan Clark Eckenrode.

He graduated in 1996 from Niles McKinley High School.

Thomas worked at several places in the area but his greatest joy was fixing things and was always collecting items to work on. In his spare time, he enjoyed being by the water with a fishing pole in hand. He loved watching NASCAR, especially his hero, Jeff Gordon.

He is survived by his father, Thomas (Mary Jo) Eckenrode of Niles; a sister, Michelle (Roger) Sigley of Niles; a stepsister, Sarah (Steve) Winston of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Eckenrode and his stepbrother, Matthew Winston.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.