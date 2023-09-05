NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Hoover, Jr., 64, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Warren, on March 3, 1959, the son of the late Thomas J. Hoover Sr. and Patricia Jack.

Thomas worked as a painter for a local construction company for many years.

In his spare time, he loved being at his favorite fishing spot. He also enjoyed building model cars and paint by numbers.

He is survived by his siblings, Brenda (James) Cicero of Niles, Lisa (Jane Mohn) Conway of Liberty, Melissa Acierno of Girard, Ronald Fellows of Pennsylvania and Donald Fellows of Girard and several nieces and nephews.

Per Thomas’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

