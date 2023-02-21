NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas C. Dunnigan, Jr. of Niles passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 75 years old.

Tom was born in Warren on July 30, 1947, the son of the late Thomas C. Dunnigan Sr. and Helen Manna Dunnigan.

He was a 1966 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Earlier in life, Tom was employed for 11 years at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant. He retired in 2018 after 51 years as the owner of Dunnigan Photography. Alongside his sister Kokie, Tom and his camera lens captured the history and people of the Mahoning Valley for generations.

Mr. Dunnigan was a member of St. Stephen Church. Tom was a member of the Ben Lin Club in Niles for many years. He enjoyed spending time on his boat in Lake Erie with a fishing pole in his hand, surrounding himself in nature while spending quality time with his family camping, or enjoying riding his snowmobile through the various trails in the area. Tom always admired antique cars and looked forward to being on the sidelines of the local high school football games. Most importantly he valued life and lived for each moment. He cherished the time he spent and the memories he made with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia Carol Williamson Dunnigan whom he married December 19, 1992; two daughters, Carrie (David Bogardus) Dunnigan of Niles, and Kelly Dunnigan-Gregory of Columbus, Ohio; a step daughter, Holly Mowery of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; a step son, Stephen (Darcey) Heltzel of Plant City, Florida; two sisters, Kathleen (Tom) Hitchings of Niles, and Mary (Carl) Little of Niles; three grandchildren, Braden Green, Carlie Dunnigan, and Zach Mowery; two step grandchildren, Catie (Ray) Atkins and Brandon (Tara) Heltzel; two step great- grandchildren, Jaycee and Ella Grace.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen A. Dunnigan; a sister, Barbara Burns; a son in law, Michael Mowery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Warren Family Missions 155 Tod Ave. NW Warren, OH 44485 or ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) 424 E. 92nd St. New York, NY 10128.

Calling hours will be on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Church 129 W. Park Ave. Niles, OH 44446. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church for mass.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

