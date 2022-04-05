VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore A. Russell, M.D., 91, of Vienna, entered into eternal glory Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 2, 1930 in Maple Heights, the son of Lee W. and Hazel A. (Metcalf) Russell and had lived in Trumbull County most of his life.

He married Shirley Kelly on April 12, 1952 spending nearly 60 years together.

Theodore graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Hiram College in 1953, of which he completed in under three years. He then studied at Case Western Reserve University Medical School specializing in urology, particularly urologic surgery. He is responsible for contributing some of the original research and development of the pulse oximeter. He opened his private practice in 1962 in Warren, Ohio and performed urologic surgery at Trumbull Memorial and St. Joseph’s Hospitals. He was a member of the Trumbull County Medical Society and the American Urologic Association. He retired in 1986.

He was an active member of North-Mar church of the Christian & Missionary Alliance for the last decade of his life. An avid reader, he would typically complete one or two books per week. He enjoyed golfing for most of his life, and was a talented pianist. He also enjoyed leading his weekly Bible study for the past few years. He remained active until his very last day.

Surviving are his four children: David J. Russell of Walla Walla, Washington, Elizabeth A. (Steven Friedman) Turner of Vienna, John R. (Shelley) Russell of Mason, Ohio and Jennifer M. (Dominic) Colao of Springboro, Ohio; ten grandchildren: Leila Turner, Jacob Turner, Hallie (Ryan) Bittel and Rachael (David) Smith, Julia (Nick) Kerner, Jeffrey Russell, Leanna (Anthony) Sciutto, Elisabeth Russell, and Christina Russell and Michael Colao; and three great-grandchildren: Fletcher Smith, Hayden Bittel and Olivia-Mae Sciutto.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Shirley Kelly Russell; a daughter, Susan L. Russell; two sons-in-law, Thomas Turner and Dominic Colao and two sisters and a brother.

Memorial contributions can be made in Theodore’s name to Bella Women’s Center at 1192 North Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at North Mar Church 3855 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at North Mar Church 3855 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

