WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Joe Hinzy of Warren passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 10:12 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old.

He was born in Warren on November 16, 1960, a son of the late Ambrose Monroe Hinzy, Jr. and Kathryn Mae Winner Hinzy.

He attended Maplewood High School in Mecca.

Terry was self-employed in the swimming pool industry, where he performed maintenance and installations of swimming pools throughout the area.

In his free time, Terry worked on the restoration of his trucks and jeep. He also loved working in the community garden, going to his favorite fishing spots, playing cards and video games and listening to country and old rock music. Terry was from a family of 13 children and cherished his family and friends.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Wanda Marie Cole; three sons, James Dennison, Keith Gambrell and Bryan Davis; six daughters, Amanda Fortsch, Tabatha Dennison, Karena Dennison (Joe Nice), Amy (Shawn) Timmons, Becca Cole and Wanda L. Cole; 46 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, all of Warren; five sisters, Alice Kirk of West Virginia, Kathryn Lattimer of Warren, Linda Nicholson of Atlantic Beach, Florida, Bernice Reynolds of North Bloomfield and Mary Richards of Warren; a brother, John Hinzy of Johnston, Ohio and two best friends, Harvey Hunter Wells and William Williams.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Cole; two sisters, Juanita Scholten and Betty Hinzy; four brothers, George, Homer, Robert and Bert Hinzy and two great-granddaughters, Daisy Thompson and Ty’Niya Timmons.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting nicholasfuneralhome.com.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Joe, please visit our floral store.