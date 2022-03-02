WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresca Washington of Warren was called home to reunite with her sister and brother on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8:36 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a long battle with many health complications. She was 34 years old.

Teresca was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on July 19, 1987, the daughter of Freddie L. Washington and Crystal Nicholson.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Teresca was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many that loved her. She was of Christian faith. Teresca was known for her sense of humor and big heart. She loved music and enjoyed signing.

Ms. Washington is survived by her mother, Crystal Nicholson and her father, Freddie L. Washington, Sr. and her siblings, Freddie L. Washington, Jr., Choice Washington, Andrew L. P. Washington, Freddie T. Washington and Nevaeh Washington.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Washington and a brother, Freddie D. Washington.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in Barnes Temple Church of God in Christ, 2618 Niles Road, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

