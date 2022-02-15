CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresann Weller Davis of Cortland passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 4:50 a.m. in Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley – Trumbull Campus. She was 75 years old.

Teresann was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on March 9, 1946, the daughter of the late Frank Weller and Teresa Ann Phelan Weller.

She was a 1964 graduate of Hickory High School. Following high school, Teresann matriculated to Youngstown State University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and then furthered her education at Case Western Reserve University where she earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work.

For over 35 years Teresann was employed at Valley Counseling and later in life she retired from Specialty Care Counseling. Ms. Davis was also the past president of the Trumbull County Rape Crisis Team.

She was a member of the Howland Glen Baptist Church.

She found peace and relaxation working in her flower garden on a warm sunny day. She was a foster parent for 12 children over the course of many years. Teresann was an advocate and a voice for those that could not advocate for themselves. Most importantly she cherished her family, especially the memories she made with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Jeanne M. Reighard of Cortland; a brother, Richard G. (Kathleen) Weller of Redlands, California and three grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew and Brayden.

Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions can be made in Teresann’s name to the Trumbull County Rape Crisis Team, 258 E. Market Street, Room 341, Warren, OH 44481.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. following visitation.

