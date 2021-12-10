LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamme “Becki” Rebecca St. Clair of Leavittsburg passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. She was 61 years old.

Tamme was born on April 12, 1960, in Warren, the daughter of the late Thomas and Betty Davis St. Clair.

She was a 1978 graduate of LaBrae High School. Following high school, Tamme furthered her education at Trumbull Business College.

Ms. St. Clair was employed in the dietary department of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Becki as she was affectionately known by family and friends was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed all genres of music and loved watching various types of television shows. Most importantly she cherished the memories she made with her loving family.

She is survived by a brother, Timothy (Angel) St. Clair of Leavittsburg; a sister, Abby Palmer of Benson, Missouri, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Becki was preceded in death by a brother, Tom St. Clair; two sisters, Brenda Lucas and Wanda Eakins and a niece, Julia Lucas.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

At Becki’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tamme “Becki” Rebecca St. Clair, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.