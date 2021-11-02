Susan O’Malley, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan O’Malley of Niles passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:45 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. She was 65 years old.

She was born in Lakewood, Ohio on May 9, 1956, the daughter of the late Charles and Wilma Minerly Emery.

Susan was a 1974 graduate of Lakewood High School.

Following high school, Susan proudly served her country with the United States Army.

She was employed for 22 years with Dental Products & Services, Inc. as a merchandise manager.

She was of Christian faith and attended Gospel Bible Church in Poland.

Susan had an infectious smile and always brought joy to others. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved rooting for the Browns, Cavs, and Indians. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was known for cross stitching Christmas ornaments for her family and friends. Preaching the Gospel and sharing the Bible to others brought Susan happiness and comfort. She touched many people throughout her life. Most of all, she loved her family.

Susan is survived by three children, Joe Johnston of Struthers, Patrick O’Malley of Niles and Shannon O’Malley of Niles; three siblings, Chuck Emery of Maryland, Mary Malcolm of Cleveland and Jon Emery of Cleveland; six grandchildren, Amara, Aiden, Michael, Declan, Emma and Marlee and her long-time best friend, Cynthia Whitsett.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Birch Hill Cabin at Mill Creek Park located at McCollum Road, Youngstown, OH 44509. A memorial service will follow at Noon.

