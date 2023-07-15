WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Joseph “Frenchy” Ouellette of Warren, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2:27 a.m. in his residence. He was 51 years old.

Steve was born on September 8, 1971, in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Ronald Ouellette.

He attended Niles McKinley High School and was a 1990 graduate of Central High School.

Steve was a self-employed contractor.

Frenchy, as he was known by close friends and family, was the person who always made others laugh. He was constantly working, whether he was painting or scrapping. He had an amazing movie collection and loved watching scary movies. Steve loved his family greatly and enjoyed being around his wife, children, grandchildren, and dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Varley Ouellette, who he married in 2010; his children, Kayla (Jason) Patterson of Warren, Samantha (Mathew) Reiner of Warren; Nicholas Mason of Niles; Haley (Bryan) Bianco of PA, Katelynn (Tyler) Ouellette of Connecticut, Jake (Jade) Ouellette of Leavittsburg and Serenity Mathews who resided at home; 13 grandchildren; 7 siblings and his mother in law, Beth Harkins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ouellette; his grandmother that raised him, Rose Bowers and two siblings.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.