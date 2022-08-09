NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Wetzel, 67, of Niles, Ohio passed away on July 28, 2022.

Steve was a resident of Niles for the latter part of his life and was an honorary member of the Naples family. He was a great athlete throughout his life, especially in baseball during his high school years. He continued to play in leagues through his fifties. Steve was a devoted Cleveland sports fan. He loved baseball and the Indians. He also loved the Browns but could not watch them on Sundays because it drove him crazy.

Steve was also talented in music, referred to as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra locally. He performed with the Naples sisters in numerous venues such as Hines Field in Pittsburgh. Karaoke will not be the same without him.

Steve had a gift for writing, always stringing the right words together for an inspirational letter or note. Steve made it a priority to give back to the community. He was an extremely caring and unselfish person. He always donated blood to the Red Cross and donated to numerous charities and causes. Steve was constantly taking care of those around him.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Mildred Wetzel, a sister, whom he took care of until she passed, and his brother.

He is survived by his extended family Lisa, Denise, Dakota and Kross Naples. As well as the Naples’ dogs who he was also loved by especially Spike who he enjoyed taking on walks and would say they were aging gracefully together.

We all love you, Steve, and will miss you terribly, until we meet again in heaven.

There will be a celebration of life Sunday August 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at 1719 Pleasant Valley Rd. Girard, Ohio 44420.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steve Wetzel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.