WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen “Stevie” Limbeck, Sr. of Warren, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 3:29 p.m. He was 58.

Stephen was born in Warren on April 30, 1964, the son of the late John Limbeck, Sr. and Yvonne Glenn Limbeck.

He was a graduate of the former Warren Western Reserve High School.

Mr. Limbeck was self employed in various jobs throughout his life and had the ability to succeed in anything he put his mind to.

Stephen was a man of strong Christian faith and had a relationship with God.

Stevie as he was known by friends and family was an avid sports fan. It didn’t matter what sport it was, he loved either watching a game or participating in it.

He is survived by his two children, Stephen Limbeck, Jr. and Ciera Limbeck; a sister, Melinda Limbeck-Currie; three brothers, John, Jr., Daniel and Scott Limbeck, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by three brothers, Mark, David and George Limbeck.

At Stephen’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held privately at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

