NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Scharfenberg, 40 of Niles, passed away of natural causes on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11:51 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born May 31, 1983, in Warren, to Dawn Scharfenberg Rozier.

Stephen was a 2002 graduate from Niles McKinley High School and Trumbull County and Technical Center where he studied animal management. He furthered his education at Pittsburgh Technical College.

He was the owner operator of Down South Transportation.

In his spare time, he was a coach for his daughter’s travel softball team, the Youngtown Phoenix and he enjoyed watching his children play sports. His greatest love was his family.

Stephen is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Kori Corbin Scharfenberg, who he met while they both studied at TCTC and he married in 2018; his children, Cheyenne, Kiyah, Danielle and Liam; mother, Dawn Rozier; sister, Savannah Crislip; his nephews, Quinton Taylor, and Brayden Crislip; an uncle, Jay Scharfenberg; his father and mother in-law, Leonard and Sherry Corbin and a brother-in-law and close friend, Ben (Tomi and her daughter, Fionna) Corbin.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Youngstown Phoenix 15U Softball Team, 1635 Bluebell Trail, Poland, OH 44514.

At Stephen’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

