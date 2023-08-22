NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie Tressler of Niles, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 5:14 a.m. in her residence. She was 31 years old.

Stephanie was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 20, 1991, the daughter of Rhonda Evans and David Tapper.

She was a 2010 graduate of Sharon High School.

Stephanie worked for Combined Systems, Inc in Jamestown, Pennsylvania for over ten years.

Stephanie enjoyed doing various crafts and art. She loved games, especially Dungeons & Dragons. Her greatest joy was her family and she loved spending time with them, especially her nieces.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick Tressler, who she married on August 10, 2019; her mother, Rhonda Evans of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her father, David Tapper of Winchester, Kentucky; maternal grandparents, Ward and Gloria Evans; a sister, Brooke Evans of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her brothers, Michael Evans and Adam Crawford, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; nieces, Olivia McKecknie and Piper Evans, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; aunts, Loretta Evans of Hermitage, Tina (Brian) Lacey of Howland and Tammy (Shawn) Woodworth of Hermitage; uncle, Kevin Evans of Hermitage and her three cats, Puar, Ban and Korin, as well as two bearded dragons, Zira and Vitani.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Shirley Christenson; two uncles, Robert Christenson III and Ward Dale Evans, Jr. and her dog, Punky.

Calling hours will be on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A time of remembrance will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

