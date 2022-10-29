NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Morrison of Niles passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 9:02 a.m., in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 82 years old.

Shirley was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1940, the daughter of the late Anthony and Loretta Szostak Monarch.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Mrs. Morrison was a credit manager for the former Woolco in Niles.

Mrs. Morrison enjoyed watching NASCAR races and other sporting events, such as her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. Shirley also enjoyed watching her afternoon soap operas. She was an avid reader of various topics. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. Earlier in life, Shirley and her husband enjoyed spending a relaxing day together on their boat at Berlin Lake.

Her husband, Donald E. Morrison, whom she married September 2, 1961, passed away on April 14, 2004.

She is survived by two sons, Troy Morrison of Niles and Todd (Deena) Morrison of Mineral Ridge; three grandchildren, Justin (Courtney), Cassandra (Joe), Jarrod and a great-granddaughter, Amelia. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by two sisters, Albina Mulholland, Leatrice Minnick and a brother, Frank Monarch.

A private family service was held at an earlier date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

