NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Michele Quiggle, 59, returned to the Earth on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

She is survived by daughter, Tabitha Quiggle (Ian Hawkins); son, Jeremy Quiggle (Krystal Crisman); sisters, Belinda Miller and Amanda Yanavari; brother, Damon Knight; mother, Deborah Quiggle and the brightest light in her life, grandson, Ryan Quiggle. Along with countless others that ever needed the comfort of a mother, a non-judgmental ear, or safety and compassion at any point in their life.

Sherry was a mother in the truest sense and was one of the most selfless souls to walk this Earth. Her hobbies were crafting, baking up a storm, spending time with her children and grandson and going to the Medieval Great Lakes Faire each year. Sherry felt peace when she was at the Faire and loved to walk barefoot in the middle of the woods to feel the exchange of energy between Earth and herself. She moved with the earth. She was love and light. To see her was to see a smile and feel a friendship that held you close in a spellbinding way.

The amount of love she had for all creatures, earthly and mythical, was endless. Sherry poured her energy, magic and love into helping those in need. As Sherry has returned to the Earth, her energy and spirit will forever dance with the fairies in the moonlight. Sherry was a free spirited woman who will be missed by anyone her grace fell upon and her philanthropic spirit will live on through her loved ones.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in honor of Sherry on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the James H. Barrow Biological Field Station, 11305 Wheeler Road, Garrettsville, OH 44231 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. There will be parking up front and will be held at the back building.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Sherry’s name be made to the Animal Protective League.

