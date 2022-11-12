NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherrill Vanderhoeven of Niles passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 5:01 p.m. in University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was 72 years old.

Sherrill was born in Evergreen, Alabama on March 11, 1950, the daughter of the late William George Smith, Sr. and Mabel Marie Parker Smith.

She attended Windham School Systems.

Working alongside her husband, they owned and operated A1 Carpet & Janitorial Company for over 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister.

Mrs. Vanderhoeven was known to be an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed preparing wonderful meals and desserts for her family. In her spare time, she found relaxation tending to her flower gardens or crocheting various items that her family are left to cherish.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Vanderhoeven whom she married February 22, 1974; a daughter, Tammy Vanderhoeven; three sons, Jimmy Joe, Steven and Shane Vanderhoeven; four sisters, Mary (Bill) Linville, Irene (Tom) McQuiston, Maria Tingler, and Gloria Bacon; and eight grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sherril was preceded in death by an infant son, James Joseph Vanderhoeven and two brothers, William “Bill” George Smith, Jr. and Robert John Smith.

At Sherrill’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

