Shawn Dante Oliver, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Dante Oliver of Niles passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 6:40 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 47 years old.

He was born on March 5, 1974, in Warren, the son of Gerald Williams and Shirley Penrose McIver.

Shawn was a 1993 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Mr. Oliver was employed in the restaurant industry for most of his life. He was a manager for Sunrise Inn Express of Howland for over 20 years and recently was the cook at the ITAM 39 in Niles. Shawn also took great pride in helping others with maintenance and landscaping projects at their home.

Earlier in life, Shawn attended Liberty Assembly of God. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. Shawn was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and Boston Celtics fan. He enjoyed spending time by his favorite fishing spot and spending time outdoors camping. His family and friends will always cherish the memories of how special he made family events. From the Labor Day pig roasts to Christmas Eve family gatherings.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley McIver of Niles; his father Gerald Williams of Niles; two sisters, Kim (Joseph) Shaker of Champion and Kelli Oliver and her significant other Edward R. King of Warren; a brother, Dino (Tracey) Oliver of Niles; five nieces and nephews, Anthony, Cameron, Mia, Milania and Zayne. Shawn will also be greatly missed by his loving Pitbull, Blu.

Shawn was preceded in death by his father, John D. McIver; a niece Jordan; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial contributions can be made in Shawn’s name to the American Heart Association.

Calling hours will be on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

