WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shaun Damien Powers of Warren passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in his residence from natural causes. He was 38.

Shaun was born on January 18, 1985, in West Covina, California, the son of Cathy Patterson.

He attended Chatsworth High School in California.

Shaun had a great appreciation for movies and television and the history of them both. He watched everything from horror movies to Wresting. He loved reading a good book as long as it was an actual book made from paper and enjoyed feeling the paper as he read the words. He was a Lego Master and owned every POP figurine ever made. Shaun rarely lost a hand at poker. He was known for his great sense of humor and having the biggest heart. He was beloved by his family and friends.

Shaun is survived by his mother, Cathy Patterson of Warren; his girlfriend of 22 years, Amanda Fox of Warren; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; his dogs, Sally and Picasso.

He was preceded in death by his friend, Josh Foote, who was like a brother to him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.cff.org/donate. As many know, Shaun was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at a young age and was given a short life expectancy. He battled against this diagnosis bravely and greatly outlived all expectations all while living his life to the fullest and remaining strong until the end.

Services will be announced at a later date.

