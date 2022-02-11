NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Davis Roberts of Newton Falls passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 5:05 a.m. in Country Club Rehabilitation Campus. She was 76 years old.

Sharon was born in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania on December 31, 1945, the daughter of the late Benjamin “Ben” Davis, Jr. and Lorraine “Becky” Jeffries Davis.

She was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School.

Ms. Roberts was a loving homemaker. Earlier in life, Sharon was a switchboard operator at Green County Hospital.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Sharon’s was deeply rooted in her faith. She loved attending Bible study with her friends and listening to gospel music.

Sharon is survived by a son, Steven M. (Antha) Roberts; three sisters, Joyce (Jerry) Morris, Brenda (Gary) Funk and Debra Davis; a brother, Benjamin (Benny) Davis and a grandchild, Shelbi Roberts.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin “Benny” Davis.

At Sharon’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

