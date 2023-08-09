WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott “Scotty” Limbeck, Sr., of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:41 a.m. in Cortland Care Health Center. He was 56.

Scott was born in Warren on March 29, 1967, the son of the late John Limbeck, Sr. and Yvonne Glenn Limbeck.

He was a graduate of Fairhaven School.

He was employed by their workshop in Champion since he graduated.

Scott was a member of his uncle’s church, the Glenn Christian Foundation Church.

In his free time, he loved working with his many toy police and fire sets, building Legos and most of all, he loved nothing more than watching Airplane movies, especially Airport 1975. He also loved Christmas and spending time with all his family.

He is survived by a sister, Melinda Limbeck-Currie; two brothers, John, Jr., with whom he made his home and was his caregiver for the past 14 years and Daniel, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by four brothers, Mark, David, George and Stephen Limbeck.

There will be no public services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting NicholasFuneralHome.com.

