NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Kendall of Niles, formerly of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 61.

Scott was born on November 27, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of the late Roy Kendall and Lois McIlwain O’Connell.

He was a talented craftsman and built furniture and cupboards for many people and local businesses.

In his free time, Scott enjoyed fishing on Mosquito Lake and building miniature wooden boats. Prior to his illness, he also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Scott is survived by a sister, Laura (Denis) Backlund of Barberton; a nephew, Derek Backlund of Barberton and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Mark O’Connell.

At Scott’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

