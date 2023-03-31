NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hockey of Niles passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1:10 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 68.

Sandy was born in Youngstown on April 2, 1954, the daughter of the late Clarence and Eleanor Lehman Johnson.

She was a beautician and attended Raphael’s School of Beauty.

Sandy enjoyed doing crafts in her spare time and made beautiful wreaths. She enjoyed playing card games and visiting with her family. She also had a love of cats and her kitty companion, Precious, meant the world to her.

She is survived by her sons, Jay Hockey of Girard, and Shawn (Mary) Hockey of McDonald; a brother, Ed (Ashley) Johnson of Arizona; a sister, Beverly (Rich) Deeds of Geneva on the Lake; her grandsons, Jason Hockey, Cameron Hockey, as well as granddaughters, Heather, Natasha, and Crystal; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Laura Ludwig.

Calling hours will be Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home 614 Warren Ave., Niles, OH 44446.

A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

