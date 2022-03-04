NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Jean “Sandy” Jordan of Niles passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9:35 p.m. in the Intensive Care Unit of Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was 63 years old.

Sandra was born in Youngstown on August 30, 1958, the daughter of the late Franklin and Twila Bell Isenberg.

She was a 1977 graduate of Girard High School.

Mrs. Jordan retired from the material handling department of KraftMaid.

She was of Pentecostal faith. Sandy as she was affectionately known by family and friends loved spending an evening at the local bingo hall. Most importantly she cherished her family, especially the memories she made with her grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Mark Dwayne Jordan, whom she married May 8, 1982; a son, Jason (Bobbie Harcarik) Isenberg of Liberty Township; Jessica (Allan Calkins) Jordan of Niles; two sisters, Bonnie (David) Talbot and Linda Isenberg; a brother, Richard Isenberg; six grandchildren, Ashley, Chyle, Trent, Tyler, Lyliana, and Mackenzie; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey. She is also survived by her Australian Cattle Dog, Rosie.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Isenberg; a brother, Frankie Isenberg.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the funeral home.

Internment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra “Sandy”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.