VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra J. Clark of Vienna passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in her residence with her loving daughter by her side. She was 80 years old.

Sandra was born on December 9, 1941, in Warren, the daughter of the late Joseph and Justine Krafcik Bator.

She graduated from Windham High School.

Sandra worked as an assembler at Packard Electric until her retirement in 1998.

She was a very talented artist and expressed herself through her paintings. She also enjoyed line dancing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kim M. (Shane Cowger) Smart of Warren; her companion, Jim; a sister Connie (Pat) Boyd; a brother, Joel “Spike” (Nancy) Bator; seven grandchildren, Alyssa (Josh), Toni, Craig (Kaitlin), and Tommy (Mackenzie) Hunt, Brianna and Amanda Smart and Bethany and her five great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her son, John James Smart; brothers, Tom, Steve and Robert “Tony” Bator and a sister Pat Bator.

Inurnment will take place at All Souls Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her son.

