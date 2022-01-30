WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Rose Stano of Warren passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 71 years old.

Sally was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on January 2, 1951, the daughter of the late Pete and Jennie “Alice” Jones Beskid.

Mrs. Stano retired as a Nurse’s Aid from Gillette Nursing Home after many years of employment.

Sally loved playing bingo. You could find her in the kitchen cooking and baking her family’s favorite dishes. To say she loved her grandchildren would be an understatement, she cherished every minute spent with them. Sally was a very loving and giving person. Nana, as she was affectionately known, not only by her family but the many friends and neighborhood kids that frequently visited her.

Her husband, Paul Stano, whom she married May 27, 1970, passed away on May 20, 2013.

She is survived by three children, Paul (Victoria) Stano, Jr. of Warren, Ronald J. Stano of Warren and Christina (Daniel) Thompson of Warren; two sisters, Joyce (Robert) Gaydosh and Renee (Eric) Perez; a brother, Henry (Kate) Beskid; 11 grandchildren, Plineth, Nicole, Serenity, Amaiya, Trenton, Hudsen, Rachel, Alexis, Joseph, Tara and Taylor; a great-grandchild, Gannon and a sister-in-law, Kathy Beskid.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sally was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennie Marie Stano; two brothers, Joseph and Brad Beskid and a sister, Dorothy Ann Beskid.

The family would like to thank the Mercy Health staff, doctors, and nurses for compassionate care they showed Sally in her time of need.

A private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

