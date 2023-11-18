MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxanne Rogers, 63, of McDonald, Ohio, passed away quietly on November 15, 2023, after a short but fierce battle with cancer.

She was born on October 31, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Mary (Gifford) and John Kegley.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers Jeff and Larry Kegley, and her husband Charles Rogers.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High school, class of 1979.

Despite her rough exterior, Roxanne was known for her kind and caring heart, living life guided by her emotions. This was evident in the connections she made with customers while working as a cashier at Aldi in Warren and Niles, leaving her unable to go anywhere without someone recognizing her and stopping to talk. She showed her sentimental side by shedding tears of joy at weddings, baby showers and even halftime performances of The Niles McKinley High School marching band. She considered herself to be very agreeable, however, she made it very clear if she did not like you.

Favorite pastimes include bingo, gambling, singing in the kitchen and giving advice she never followed herself. Roxanne also enjoyed reading and mobile games even though she felt they always cheated her. At parties she could be found laughing or making a smart comment, a majority of the time she did both those things.

Faith was a constant in her life. She believed God was always present and would provide for her needs in life. Roxanne also believed in small miracles which she called ‘God winks.’

Roxanne is survived by her daughter Ashley (Ben) Riggleman of Liberty; her son David (Amanda) Rogers of St. Charles, Missouri; her daughter Jerica Rogers of Austintown; her sister-in-law Joann Holmes of Niles; five grandchildren (Isaiah, Brandon, Naomi, Theodore, and Minnie) and Maggie, the fattest cat to ever walk the earth. She will be remembered fondly by her family and friends for her loving nature, her adventurous spirit and her stubborn attitude.

Following her wishes, there will be no services. Instead, a celebration of a life well-lived and a defiant middle finger to cancer will be given on Saturday, November 25 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the private room at Amen Corner, located at 20 W. Main St. SE in Girard.

Arrangements of comfort have been handled by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

