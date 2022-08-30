MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ella Sigley of McDonald passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:59 a.m. in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. She was 69 years old.

Rose was born in Rockwood, Tennessee on July 21, 1953, the daughter of the late Robert and Margie Hodge Ashbrook.

She was a graduate of Rockwood High School. Mrs. Sigley was a loving homemaker to her husband and children.

Rose was a member of the Galilee Apostolic Church in Austintown. She had a passion for garage sales and finding special antiques to display throughout her home. She enjoyed being outdoors, from working in her garden to spending time next to a lake with a fishing pole in her hand. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Sigley whom she married in 1969; two sons, Roger (Michelle) Sigley Jr. of Niles, Timothy Sigley and his companion Breanna of Warren; three sisters, Brenda Johnson, Debbie Walker and Geraldine Greene; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Sigley Jr.; two brothers, Charles and Chester Ashbrook; a sister, Charlene Sigley.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Ella Sigley, please visit our floral store.