HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Small of Hubbard, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his residence. He was 58 years old.

Ronald was born in Akron, Ohio on May 18, 1963, the son of Donald and Sandra (Welsh) Small.

Ronald worked as a truck driver over 30 years.

He enjoyed woodcarving, being outdoors, painting and drawing, his most precious memories were spent with his family whom he loved and adored.

He is survived by his children, Summer (Levi) Funk of Masury, Gregory (Crystal) Cek and Phylicia (Pat) Salinas, both of Perry; his father, Donald Small of Texas; a brother, Donald (Barb) Small of Suffield; a sister, Traci Small of Texas; his former wife with whom he remained close, Elizabeth Small and his pride and joy his grandchildren, who called him Poppy, Connor, Lane and Kaleb Funk. He also leaves behind a nephew, Eric Hudson of Masury, to whom he was a second father and several other nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and other extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra and a cousin, Corey Small.

Per Ronald wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

