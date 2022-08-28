WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Ann Holbrook, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 3:27 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 55 years old.

Roberta was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Carol Carpenter Hunter.

She attended Niles City School Systems.

Mrs. Holbrook was employed in the customer service department of Walmart.

Roberta loved the outdoors. On summer days, you could find her spending time fishing, taking a relaxing ride on a boat, or spending time camping with family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts and spending time in the garden with her husband. Most importantly she cherished her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Holbrook, Sr., whom she married 39 years ago on August 27, 1983; two daughters, Tonya (Anthony) Ware of Warren and Chyrl (Adrian Nelson) Wood of Warren; two brothers, John Howard and Bobby Hunter; her mother, Carol Phillips of Alliance, Ohio; six grandchildren, Lorelai, Sheyenne, Novalee, Anthony Jr. “AJ”, Nolan and Aubriee and one great-granddaughter, Everly.

In addition to her father, Roberta was preceded in death by a son, Leonard Holbrook, Jr. and a twin sister, Carol Ann McConnell.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

