WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Robert Switzer of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:51 a.m. at his residence. He was 71 years old.

Bob was born on March 9, 1951, in Warren, the son of the late Ruth Lockhart Beveridge.

After high school graduation, Bob left Kent State University as a 4.0 student to serve his country in the United States Marine Corp.

During his time in the Marines, Bob earned numerous medals, awards, and certifications. He left his service time as a Corporal as a rifle expert and a pistol sharpshooter amongst other highly ranked skills.

After his service, Bob worked for several businesses including General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin.

In his spare time, he enjoyed shooting pool at his local bar, Walters Bar, surrounded by his friends whom he loved like family. He also still enjoyed working on his marksman abilities.

He is survived by his brother, Duane Beveridge of Uvalda, Georgia; two nieces, Bella Dessi Ona Beveridge, and Chelsea Beveridge; a nephew, Braden Ghrist; and a great niece, Aubrey Joyce Beveridge.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

A celebration of Robert’s life and as well as a benefit will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Pour House (formerly Walter’s Bar) at 2152 W Market St, Warren, OH 44485 or call 234-806-0940 if you would like to make a donation.

Burial with military honors will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

