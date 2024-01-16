WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. McManus of Warren passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 7:22 p.m. in Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Canton. He was 80.

Robert was born August 30, 1943, in Warren, the son of the late Robert and Marie Atkins McManus.

Mr. McManus was of Christian faith.

He was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding and served our country in the U.S. Navy.

He worked for Packard as a Union Representative.

Robert spent most of his spare time getting together with his friends and always looked forward to the weekly breakfast with the guys. He enjoyed camping in his RV and playing a game of softball or baseball.

Robert is survived by his children; a brother, Larry (Jen Bokor) McManus of Warren; his dog and constant companion, Frankie; a niece and a nephew; as well as several great-nieces and a great-nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, William “Bill” Becker.

There will be no services per his wishes.

