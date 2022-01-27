WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Frazier of Warren passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. in White oak Healthcare. He was 85 years old.

Robert was born on October 15, 1936, in Alabama the son of the late Roy and Etha Hawkin.

He attended General High in Alabama.

Mr. Frazier was employed as a painter.

In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Robert’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

