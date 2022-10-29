NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley following complications from a broken hip.

He was born in Warren, on September 23, 1932, the son of John and Mary Drenosky Miller.

He lived in Niles his entire life and was a 1950 graduate of Niles High School.

He received his bachelor’s dergee in music education from what was then Youngstown College (Youngstown State University) in 1954 and began his teaching career in West Farmington, Ohio. He went on to earn his master of music education degree from Kent State University in 1961.

He taught music education at North Bloomfield, Niles, Garrettsville and Liberty, ending his career at Western Reserve School District, Mahoning County in 1985.

Bob was a member of the Packard Concert Band, playing in their first concert in September 1955. He played in the band for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Top Notes Dance Band and played in many musicians union concert bands.

In 1956 he married Geraldine “Gerrie” Jenkins of Wyandotte, Michigan and they shared 66 happy years of marriage.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by his children, Mark W. Miller of Bedford, Texas, Jennifer K. Miller of Haslet, Texas, Amy (Michael) Marsco, and three grandchildren, Julianna (Blaine) Begalla, Michael Anthony IV and Robert George Marsco, all of Cortland. He also lived to see his great-granddaughter, Harper K. Begalla, born.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, George and Betty (Reese) Miller.

He was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Niles, where he sang in and later directed the choir. He was a member of the church counsel at various times throughout his life, taught Sunday school and served on various committees.

He was a member of the Niles Historical Society.

He was an outdoor sports enthusiast. He spent his retired years downhill and cross-country skiing. He enjoyed kayaking and sailing. He spent many days on Mosquito Lake hoping for a windy day. He also loved the ocean and swimming. He was a driveway mechanic and believed if you can read, you can learn and teach yourself anything. He instilled that in his children and grandchildren, who still enjoy many of those activities today.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church’s Heat Fund, the Animal Welfare League or the giver’s favorite charity.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting nicholasfuneralhome.com.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

