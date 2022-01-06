YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Swartz of Youngstown passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 6:50 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown. He was 71 years old.

Robert was born on January 29, 1950, in Pemberville, Ohio, the son of the late Donald Floyd and Martha Irene Bauman Swartz.

He attended Arcadia High School.

Mr. Swartz was employed as a truck driver for Fostoria Iron and Metal for over 34 years. He retired in 2012.

In his free time, he enjoyed working on vehicles.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Sarah Null and Shelly LaRew; a son, Samuel Null; four sisters, Judy Bressler, Florence (Kay) Mullins, Martha (Louise) Fritz and Shannon Taylor; four brothers, David Swartz, Leonard Swartz, Floyd Swartz and Martin (Marty) Swartz; 13 grandchildren, Larissa, Robert S., Jr., Makayla, Dylan, Myah, Hayden, Krystalee, Anthony L., Samantha, Samuel, Jr., Kimberly, William and Anthony W. and one great-grandchild, Zoe.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald LR Swartz and Randall J. Swartz.

At Robert’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

