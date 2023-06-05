NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Smokey” Welch of Plain City, Ohio, formerly of Niles, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He was 50 years old.

Rob was born on July 25, 1972, in Alliance, the son of Jerry F. and Roberta Morrison Welch.

He was a 1990 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following high school, Rob proudly served our country in the infantry division of the United States Army.

Mr. Welch was employed in the sales division of Willoughby Building Supplies.

Smokey, as he was known by close friends and family, was an avid motorcycle rider to say the least, he cherished spending time with family and friends. Rob loved animals, especially his dog, Brenna. He lived by his favorite saying, “When in doubt, throttle out.”

He is survived by his mother, Roberta Hornsby of Niles; two siblings, Jerry Welch of Toledo and Jessica (Randy) Wilke of Niles; a stepsister, Gena (Rick) Worley of Alliance; nieces and nephews, Chad Welch, Trent Wilke, Allyson Wilke, Danica Welch and Tori Welch and a great-niece, Lillyana Wolf.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry F. Welch; stepfather, Roger Hornsby; maternal grandparents, Robert and Inez Morrison and paternal grandparents, Gordan and Katherine Welch.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

