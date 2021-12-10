NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Bruce McInerney of Niles passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8:33 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 81 years old

Robert was born in Dubuque, Iowa on May 15, 1940, the son of the late Joseph and Charlotte Ernster McInerney.

Following high school. Robert furthered his education at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in English.

Throughout his life he was employed in various professions.

He was of Catholic faith.

Bruce as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was an avid sports fan. You could find Bruce reading everything possible about sports and sitting next to his radio listening to various broadcasts of the most current sporting events. Bruce loved music of all types, earlier in life he played the drums in a jazz band.

He is survived by a sister, Patricia Griego; six nieces and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Zillig.

At Bruce’s request there will be no calling hour or funeral services.

