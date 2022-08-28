HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” A. Hafely, of Howland Township, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 7:36 a.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 73 years old.

He was born in Youngstown on April 13, 1949, the son of the late Wayne and Ann Nicholas Hafely.

Bob was a 1968 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Following high school, he proudly served our country in the United States Army and completed two tours in Vietnam.

Mr. Hafely retired as a boardman in 2001 after 29 years of employment with Packard Electric.

He was a very caring man, who loved his family and friends and cherished all the memories they made together. Bob also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother. He looked forward to attending all his grandson’s sporting events and cheering him on from the sidelines. He was a longtime member of the Disabled American Veterans Trumbull County Chapter #11 (DAV), a proud member of the 4th infantry division and a member of the Hubbard Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3767.

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane Hafely, whom he married September 23, 1972. They would have celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary; a daughter, Jennifer (Rich) Bundy; his wonderful grandson, Patrick; two sisters, Jeri (Ron) Squiric and Barbara Weaver; two brothers, Gary (Mickey) Hafely and Jeff Hafely. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra and Joann Hafely and a brother, Butch Hafely.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bob’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans Trumbull County Chapter #11, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

