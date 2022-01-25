NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Young of Niles passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 5:13 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 82 years old.

Robert was born on March 28, 1939, at home in Niles, the son of the late William H. and Marie Bowen Young.

Mr. Young attended Niles McKinley High School.

Following high school, Bob began his 43-year career in sheet metal with Peerless-Winsmith and retired in 2002. He also worked at Schink‘s Marine in Niles part time for many years.

He was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church of Niles.

Bob lived, slept, and breathed anything to do with cars. He was commonly known as “Mr. Mopar” to everyone who knew him for his knowledge of Mopars. To say he was passionate about cars is an understatement. Bob was involved in antique cars, shows and rebuilds to drag racing. Earlier in life he loved to repair boats and ride snowmobiles. All these enjoyments Bob did with his family. He loved having his sons with him making memories in the garage, on the track, or riding through the snow.

He is survived by his wife, Marlyne Bailey Young, whom he married January 31, 1959; two sons, Robert J. (Cari) Young of Niles and Michael C. (Cheryl) Young of Vienna; a brother, Edward (JoAnn) Young of Niles; a sister, June Orwig of Niles; a grandchild, Trisha (Larry) Abatt and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Robert.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. following visitation.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.