NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Walker of Niles passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:21 a.m. at his residence. He was 82 years old.

Robert was born in Warren on April 26, 1939, the son of the late Harry and Gladys Jones Walker.

He attended Niles McKinley High School.

Bob was employed for a time at the Royal Mall in Niles.

He was of Protestant faith.

In his free time, Bob enjoyed working his puzzle books and bowling. He enjoyed being in the outdoors fishing. He also liked to travel.

Robert is survived by his sisters, Bonnie Binion of Niles, Elaine Holland of Niles and Delores Beachy of Maryland; his brother, Donald Walker of Niles; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-nephew.

In addition to her parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly Binion, Barbara Hunter and Pat Balentine and his brother, Thomas Walker.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert A Walker, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.