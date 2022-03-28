NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky L. Merwin of Niles passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 9:54 a.m. in his residence. He was 68 years old.

Ricky was born in Warren on February 25, 1954, the son of the late Leland and Eleanor Stevenson Merwin.

He attended Niles McKinley High School and the Gordon D. James Career Center.

Mr. Merwin proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps.

Following his service to our country, Ricky was employed at a local pool supply company in their delivery department.

He was of Baptist faith. Ricky loved being outdoors. Spending time in the woods during hunting season to catching fish at his favorite pond or lake. He also looked forward to having his morning cup of coffee with his friends.

Ricky is survived by his three daughters, Amy Merwin, Jessica Cueva of Boardman, Ohio and Cassandra Cueva (Christopher Conley) of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Cheryl Randall of Southington, Ohio and Vicky Smith of Niles; two grandchildren, Jacob and Joey; nieces and nephews, Shelby, Travis, Shana, JB and Justin; great nieces and nephews, Brian, Jayden, Ella, Dalton, Dakota, Zoey and Xavier.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Military honors will be rendered at 7:00 p.m. following the calling hours in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ricky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.