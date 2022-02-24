MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Lawyer of Mineral Ridge passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:33 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 57 years old.

Richard was born on September 22, 1964, in Warren, the son of John R. and Barbara J. Williams Lawyer.

He was a 1982 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Mr. Lawyer was employed as an orderly for the former Northside Hospital and currently the Surgical Hospital at Southwoods.

Richard was of presbyterian faith. You could find Richard working on his 1964 Chevrolet Impala or spending a relaxing day with his father on Lake Erie fishing. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the football games on a Sunday afternoon. Richard was always known to be a hard worker by his family and coworkers. He cherished spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Lawyer is survived by his father, John Lawyer of Niles; three daughters, Tiffany (Jaimie) Lawyer of Warren, Ashley Brown of Mineral Ridge, and Stephanie Lawyer of Warren; three sons, Jarrod Lawyer of Brookfield, Charles Ellis of Warren, and Shawn Franklin of Mineral Ridge; a sister, Terri (Wade) Sylvester of Washington, Michigan; a brother, David Lawyer of Spring Hill, Florida; seven grandchildren; his girlfriend, Stephanie Brown.

In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by his Rottweiler, Luda.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the funeral home with Rev. Curtis Miller.

Internment will take place in Kerr Cemetery.

