BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Coulter Jr. of Brookfield passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. in his residence. He was 72 years old.

Richard was born in Apollo, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1949, the son of Richard R. Sr. and Lorraine Hill Coulter.

He was an alumnus of the first graduating class of Warren Western Reserve High School in 1967.

Following high school, Richard served our country in the United States Army and took great pride and honor being a Vietnam War Veteran.

He retired in 2019 as a crane operator for Nlmk Pennsylvania, the former Duferco Steel Group. Earlier in life he worked for Copperweld as a crane operator for many years.

In Richard’s spare time he found enjoyment playing scrabble and furthering his education by reading, he especially enjoyed history. He also enjoyed sports from playing golf to participating in various softball leagues throughout the valley. Richard’s proudest moment was winning the 2003 Over 50 World Series of Softball. Because of his proud service to our country, Richard donated to various military organizations to help fellow veterans in need.

Richard is survived by three children, Richard R. Coulter III of Fort Pierce, Florida, Curtis Coulter of Warren, and Krissy Coulter of Ravenna, Ohio; a brother, Gerald M. Coulter of Las Vegas, Nevada; his father, Richard R. (Janet) Coulter Sr. of Brookfield; three grandchildren, Brooke, Gabriel and Benjamin.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Memorial contributions can be made in Richard’s name to a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

