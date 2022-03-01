WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Michael Salajcik, Jr. of Warren passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:27 a.m., in his residence following a brave battle against cancer. He was 56 years old.

Rich was born on May 14, 1965, in Euclid, the son of the Richard and Margaret Phillips Salajcik, Sr.

He was a graduate of Willoughby South High School and was self-employed.

He was raised of Catholic faith and was an altar boy in his youth.

Rich was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. In his youth he was a talented baseball player until an arm injury prevented from furthering the sport. Prior to his illness, he enjoyed bowling. He was known to sing car karaoke at the top of his lungs while riding in the car with his family. He also loved traveling with his fiancée, especially to Ft. Myers, Florida. He was a sociable guy and never met a stranger. He made friends with everyone he met and loved telling them stories. He will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by his sons, Nicholas (Brittney) Salajcik of Bainbridge and Richard Salajcik III of Bainbridge; his siblings, Michelle (Mark) Antonelli of Willowick and Michael Salajcik of Willoughby; his fiancée, Bernadette Deyermand of Warren, who loved him with all of her heart and her family who he resided with, her children, David (Mallory) and Danielle and their grandchildren who will miss their “Pa”, Gavin and Gracelynn Claire and the Rigby family which includes his four stepchildren.

Rich was preceded in death by his mother and an older sister, Mary Margaret.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Newton Falls, 2640 S. Canal Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.