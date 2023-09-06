YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Cooper, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 8:17 a.m. due to injuries sustained from a car accident in Girard. He was 49.

Richard was born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 17, 1973, the son of Robert Lee Cooper and Magda Louise Cooper.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School and was a truck driver for many years.

In his spare time, Richard enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, the Pittsburgh Stealers, and the Ohio State Buckeye’s or spending time at his favorite fishing spot.

He is survived by his children, Antonio Cooper of Mantua, and a daughter Jalyn Cooper who is stationed in Hawaii; his mother Magda “Maggie” Cooper of Youngstown; and the mother of his children, Margarita “Margie” Colón.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The family has chosen to grieve and hold services privately.

