NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Heitman of Niles passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 4:20 p.m. in his residence. He was 60.

Richard was born on September 15, 1962, in Niles, the son of the late Clark and Marjory Stigall Heitman.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School. He furthered his education throughout the years by attending Youngstown State University, The University of Phoenix, and Bluffton University, obtaining his associate degree. He also was certified in several trades through his work as a machinist.

He was of Christian Faith. Richard was a vintage car fanatic and loved collecting “bling”, especially fancy watches. He enjoyed traveling and had fun gambling with rip off tickets. His family was very important, he was especially close to his late momma, and he was a beloved father.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Heitman of Georgia, and Raymond (Brandi) Morrison of Niles; a sister, Connie Coleman of Dearborn, Michigan; two brothers, Thomas (Carol) Heitman of Warren, and Carl Heitman of Niles; numerous grandchildren, including Cadence, Catherine, and Caroline Willis, and Elijah, and Alexia Morrison; and many other extended family members.

Calling hours will be on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

