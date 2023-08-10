NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Gabriel Wargo, of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, formerly of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 1:14 p.m. in Forbes Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was 89 years old.

Richard was born in Youngstown on February 6, 1934, the son of the late Gabriel and Ellen Barb Wargo.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Mr. Wargo was employed for 30 years at WCI Steel.

Richard enjoyed a good round of golf and appreciated art and music.

His wife, Alice C. Holland Wargo, whom he married October 5, 1963, passed away on January 9, 2019.

Mr. Wargo is survived by a son, Marcus (Nicole) Wargo of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Beckett and Finn.

In addition to his wife, Richard was preceded in death by two sons, Christopher and Matthew Wargo.

At Richard’s request there will be no calling hours or service.

Interment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

