NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Lyman Ries of Niles passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 3:35 a.m. at Ohio Living Lake Vista Nursing Home. He was 78 years old.

Dick was born in Youngstown on February 11, 1944, the son of the late William and Martha Lyman Ries.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School 1962. Dick furthered his education graduating from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Education and later from Westminster College with a Master’s in English Education.

Mr. Ries was a teacher of English and Speech at Howland Local Schools for seventh and twelfth grade until his retirement in 1994.

He was a member of Niles First United Methodist Church.

Mr. Ries was a former niles frontliner and rebounders officer, a former member of the Ben Lin and a former officer of the Niles Baseball Boosters. He was also inducted into the Howland Achievement Hall of Fame. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren and his fondest memories were made with them.

He leaves his wife, the love of his life for over 50 years, Joan Williams Ries; two sons, Chad (Kanto) Ries and Sean (Megan) Ries; five grandchildren, Cailyn, Jack, Brennan, Jasper and Max Ries and his brother, James (Debbie) Ries. He will also be missed by many other family members and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Niles Athletics and Activities Department at 616 Dragon Drive, Niles, OH 44446 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Checks should be made payable to “Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.”

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC. 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, Oh 44446.

An additional hour of calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard “Dick” Lyman Ries, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.