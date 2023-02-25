NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Bailey of Niles passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 2:35 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 86.

Richard was born on October 5, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of the late Clifford and Elizabeth Johnson Bailey.

He attended Niles McKinley High School.

He also attended Youngstown State University.

Richard proudly served his country with the United States Air Force from 1953 until 1957.

He was employed as the storekeeper at U.S. Gypsum until his well-deserved retirement.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved watching the games with his family. He also enjoyed golfing.

Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Makar Bailey; four children, Debra Patrizi of Niles, Sharon Bailey of Connecticut, Denice Rohland of Niles and Matthew (Lisa) Bailey of Kansas; five grandchildren, Cayla Rohland, Amanda O’Connor, Jared Clewell, Kelsey Salmon, and Karrah O’Connor and five great-grandchildren, Peyton Rohland, Rahley O’Connor, Josie O’Connor, Silas Clewell and Charlotte Salmon.

At Richard’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.nicholasfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard D. Bailey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.